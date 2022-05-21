Thomas Warner Schmucker passed away on Dec. 15, 2021, in Virginia, Minn.
He was born on July 8, 1938, in Detroit, Mich., to Thomas D. Schmucker and Bertha M. Warner. After spending his early childhood years in Detroit and Grand Rapids, Mich., his father passed away and he and his mother moved to Alpena, Mich., where he graduated high school in 1956. He went on to graduate from Michigan Tech where he studied Mining Engineering.
After completing 3 months of training in the Navy, he returned to civilian life working as an engineer in Michigan, Colorado, Pennsylvania and Louisiana before finally settling in Eveleth in 1969 where he lived for more than 50 years. He served on the Eveleth school board, was an active member of the Lions Club and worked for the MN Department of Revenue for over 30 years until retiring in 2010.
He loved spending time outdoors hunting, cross country skiing, sailing his boat and tending to his garden where he never missed an opportunity to offer people some of the Swiss chard and Slovenian pole beans that he grew. He had an immense knowledge of history, geology, finance and nature and would enjoy talking about all manner of topics with the many friends he made during his life. His guidance, generosity and friendship will be greatly missed by anyone that knew him.
He is survived by his son, Tom Schmucker of Raleigh, N.C.; and his daughter, Karin Bogren and granddaughter, Sydney Bogren both of Ft. Collins, Colo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and half-siblings, Jean and Doris.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, May 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home in Eveleth.
