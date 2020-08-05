Thomas W. Frankson, 66, lifelong resident of Hibbing, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at home in Hibbing.
He was born Dec. 7, 1953, to Helmer and Helia Frankson. Tom attended Hibbing Schools, graduating in 1972 and continuing his education with 2 years of Junior College. He was employed with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad as a Track Foreman, retiring after 40 years of service. He married Lorri Minerich on Dec. 16, 1978 in Hibbing. Tom was a member of Swan Lake Country Club, the Hibbing Bowling Center, Hibbing Elks, and the Brotherhood of Maintenance Way. Some of Tom’s favorite pastimes were fishing, golf, bowling, and hunting, especially grouse in the fall.
He is survived by his wife, Lorri Frankson, Hibbing; his two children, Eric Frankson, Burnsville, Minn., and Melissa Frankson, Hibbing; his beloved granddaughter, Chloe Schmalz, Hibbing; brother, David Frankson, Lakeville, Minn.; sister-in-law, Barbara Frankson, Side Lake, Minn.; brothers-in-law, Dennis (Wanda) Minerich, Hibbing, Brian (Betsy) Minerich, Buck Lake, Minn., and Bill Young, Hibbing; sister-in-law, Charlotte Minerich, Nashwauk; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Helmer and Helia; brother, John Frankson; infant sister, Barbara Frankson; sisters-in-law, Mavis Frankson, and Bonnie Young; brother-in-law, Lawrence Minerich; and mother and father-in-law, Joseph and Beverly Minerich.
Funeral services for Tom will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Fr. Jeremy Bock will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Tom, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
