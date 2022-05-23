Thomas ‘Tommy’ Archie Dickson

Thomas A. Dickson, age 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday Jan. 4, 2022, at the Hummingbird Assisted Living residence in Meadowlands, Minn.
Thomas was born on March 31, 1936, in Royalton, Minn., to Thomas W. Dickson and Phyllis (Andermann) Dickson. Thomas was a 1955 graduate of Sandstone High School. He married Karen (Hanson) on Oct. 11, 1958. Thomas served his country, joining the National Guard in 1957 and being honorably discharged in 1963. Thomas worked at Blue Cross/Blue Shield as Vice President of computer services as well as at Gold Bond and was a member of the MN National Guard until opening his own business in Gilbert, Minn. Thomas was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Wild & the Minnesota Twins. All of his clothing reflected his love of Minnesota sports. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing and even wrote a sports page for the Mesabi Times newspaper. Thomas truly lived life making friends everywhere he went. If he really liked you he gave you a nickname and if not he may give you one anyway. He did have an uncanny ability to reach people and was widely known and respected.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Karen; sons: Timothy (Connie), Michael, David (Laurie), John; daughter, Catherine; brother, Bob; and sister, Gail (Myrvold).
Thomas is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Patsy, Mary: and brother, Willson; and grandson, Nathan.
A memorial service is planned for Thomas at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at the Methven Funeral Chapel in Sandstone, with Pastor Cynthia Gray officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
Burial will take place after lunch at Rosehill Cemetery in Hinckley with military honors.
