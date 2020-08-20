Thomas “Tom” Rynes, 72, of Chisholm, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
He was born May 26, 1948, in Chisholm, to Duane “Red” and Dorothy (Ciatti) Rynes. He was a 1966 graduate of Chisholm High School. He was married to Rosetta (Werth) on July 31, 1971 in Hibbing. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm.
Tom always had a sense of adventure. Even at an early age, Sundays were known as a day when Tom got injured and ran in the front door. His mom would run out the back door and his dad would attend to his injury. He created his own fun by being outside and in nature. He and his friends often camped at Crockston Lake near his home or picked blueberries on Blueberry Hill.
Growing up Tom was on the Chisholm “A squad” swim team from 6th grade until he graduated. He was known for swimming the butterfly.
He graduated from Bemidji State with a degree in education and taught 6th grade in Litchfield, MN for two years and was their high school swim coach. In 1971, Rosetta joined him in Litchfield. They returned to Chisholm to live in 1972.
Tom, Rosetta and “Red”, built Tom’s forever home in Chisholm in 1974. Tom and Rosetta enjoyed their yard. He tended the trees, gardens and grass and was forever adding to the home’s character.
He worked as a warehouseman at Hibbing Taconite and retired with 32 years in 2007.
Tom enjoyed camping with his family for over 35 years; first in a tent on the island shores of Kabetogama and later in a motorhome on the shore of Crane Lake. Together they cruised in their boat on Crane Lake, Sand Point Lake, Namekan and Kabetogama finding an adventure at every destination they stopped at. They made hundreds of friends along the way. He will always be remembered as the “wood man” at Beddows Campground and for his 4-foot high camp fires. There was never a night he didn’t have at least 10-20 people around his fire.
During his retirement, he was determined to get away from the Minnesota winters. They traveled to Black Rock RV Park in Brenda, Ariz., for a month’s stay, and ended up wintering there for 10 years. He drove his side by side every day, swam in the pool and made tons of friends. He built smaller fires there but they always had 20 + people there too. They will never forget him either.
He and Rosetta celebrated 49 years of marriage while he was in the hospital in Mpls. To make the day special, she brought in pie slices and lobster rolls. They cherished every minute together and made the best of every situation.
He enjoyed life to the fullest. He showed his daughter and his grandkids how to enjoy life and have an adventure. He smiled and created smiles on everyone’s face that he met. His smile was contagious.
His survivors include his wife, Rosetta; daughter, Jennifer (Jamie) Stepan of Victoria, Minn.; grandchildren, Kate and Kyle; his mother, Dorothy of Chisholm; sister, Linda (Duane) Radtke of Hutchinson, Minn.; nephews, Brent (Alesha) Radtke of Cokato, Minn., and Danny Radtke of Hutchinson; great nephews, Kaiden and Jay of Cokato.
He was preceded in death by his dad, “Red” on August 23, 1994.
We are honoring Tom’s wishes that no funeral will be held.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
