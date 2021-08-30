Thomas “Tom” P. Bialke of Babbitt, passed away peacefully at the Carefree Living of Babbitt, on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. He was 98 years young.
Tom was born in Alberta Township, Minn., in Benton County on Jan. 24, 1923, to Anton and Ottilia (Detloff) Bialke on their family farm. Tom is the last survivor of the couple's 14 children, five girls and nine boys. Tom worked the farm with his dad until he married Eleanor Albright in 1945. They later moved to Babbitt in 1956, where Tom worked at Reserve Mining. He worked there until retiring in the early 1980s. Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, along with some soft ball and horseshoes. He also enjoyed playing cards and stopping in at the local establishments where he loved to tell stories.
Tom is survived by his son, Gerald “Jerry” (Cheryl, fiancée); and his daughter, Reinette “Rae” (Joe) Labernik; six grandchildren: Aaron, Brad, Chris, Shannon, Tracy, and Katrina; 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Cleo Bialke; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor of 70 years; and his daughter, Cheryl in 2014.
Funeral services with mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at the St. Pius Catholic Church in Babbitt.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Tom will be laid to rest next to his wife at the Argo Cemetery in Babbitt.
Funeral Arrangements have been provided by the Kerntz Funeral Home in Ely, Minn.
