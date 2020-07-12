Thomas ‘Tom’ LeTourneau

Thomas “Tom” LeTourneau passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook, Minn.

Burial will take place immediately following the service at Silverdale Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the GRS Community Center in Silverdale, Minn.

