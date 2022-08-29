Thomas ‘Tom’ James Marty Jr.

Tom “Bug” Marty, age 76, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Grand Village in Grand Rapids.

Tom was born March 18, 1946, in Bemidji, Minn., to Beatrice (Donat) and Thomas Marty Sr. He was a lifelong resident of Nashwauk, and a member of the Nashwauk American Legion, the VFW and the Moose Lodge. Tom joined the Army and served several years including a tour in Vietnam. He was a recipient of a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and Bronze Star Medal. He was an entrepreneur with many businesses in Nashwauk throughout his life including a service garage, flower shop and novelty shop. Tom was a quiet man who lived a quiet life and was loved by many.

