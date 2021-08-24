Thomas “Tom” Frederick Bartol, 86, lifetime resident of Aurora, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the Guardian Angels Nursing Home in Hibbing, Minn.
He was born on April 11, 1935, to John and Mary Bartol, in Aurora. He enjoyed many years of retirement from Erie/LTV Mining Company, where he worked for many years in the carpenter shop. He tinkered in his garage, loved deer hunting, partridge hunting and gardening. He married the love of his life, Mary Ann. They just celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on June 15th. They had four beautiful daughters, and raised their family in Aurora. He was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Aurora.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann; daughters: Marilyn Skarja of Blaine, Minn.; Barbara Starken of St. Cloud, Tammy (Matt) Scorich of Mt. Iron; and Cindy (Scott) Klinker of Colorado; grandchildren: Dana, Aron, Tony, Nicole, Kaylee, Collin and Alyssa; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces.
Memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Our Lady of Hope-Holy Rosary Catholic Parish in Aurora with Fr. Kristoffer McKusky celebrating.
Attendees may gather one hour prior to the Mass at the church.
Inurnment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
