Thomas Robert Moyer, 76, of Aurora, lost his battle with cancer and congestive heart failure on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth with his wife, Carole, by his side.
Tom was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., on Nov. 17, 1945, to Laurence and Eleanor (Gray) Moyer. He graduated in 1963 from Aurora Hoyt Lakes High School. Right after graduation he joined the Navy, a family tradition, following brothers, Bill, Paul “Buzz”, and Jim; and his uncle, Pat Miller. Tom was an electronics technician while in the Navy which led to a lifetime career in communications and sales.
Tom was a member of the American Legion in Aurora. He loved to be busy and could fix just about anything. His shed was full of nuts, bolts, lumber, pipe and just about anything one might need to finish a project; much to the thankfulness of his lake neighbors and friends.
In 2006, he and Carole built their beloved cabin on Cabin Circle Whiteface. What wonderful days and nights we had out there with friends.
Tom is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Carole; son, Jeff (Melissa) and their children, Rachel and Vincent; daughter, Janell (Brad) Berens; step-children, Chris (DeAnna) Boese and her son, Jacob, Greg (Jenny) Boese and their boys, Cody and Dean; sister, Melissa (John) Robertson; former wife, Joanne Moyer; faithful dog, Maggie; cat, Callie; and all of his good friends and neighbors on Cabin Circle Whiteface.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; stepdad, Bob Holter; and brothers, Bill and Jim.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ketchem and his staff at Essentia Hibbing Oncology for their wonderful care and support. Thank you to St. Mary’s 6th floor doctors and staff for their care and compassion.
Arrangements by Sunrise Funeral Home, thank you to Larissa and staff for all their help. Please share online condolences and photos at SunriseFuneralHomeandCemetery.com
A Celebration of Tom’s Life will be held this summer at his beloved cabin on Whiteface.
