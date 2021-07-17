Thomas R. Mandsager, 69, died May 2, 2021, at his home in Mt. Iron, Minn. His dog Joey, his constant companion, was by his side. Tom was born Oct. 30, 1951, in Hibbing, Minn. He graduated from Hibbing High School in 1969, where he sang in the choir and was an elite competitor on the swim team. Tom qualified for the state championships in the 100 yard butterfly and 200 yard medley relay. He graduated from Augustana College in Sioux Falls, S.D., in 1973.
Tom ventured out west, laying roots in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Spokane, Wash., where he met the love of his life, Marcea. They spent much of their free time at Tom’s “heaven on earth”, the Mandsager cabin on Side Lake, Minn. Summers were spent water skiing, swimming, boating, and hanging out with his “Side Lake Family”, with whom he remained close until his death.
Tom was a natural athlete at anything he tried, from ice skating and downhill skiing to water skiing and basketball. Though Tom really enjoyed all sports. He was an enthusiastic spectator with a keen memory for athlete stats and notable moments in sports history. Tom loved the great outdoors and had an appreciation for a tempered pace to life. He honored traditions and valued simple joys.
Tom was a purchasing agent for Servatron in Spokane, Wash. He retired in 2016 and moved back to Minnesota in 2019.
Tom is survived by his sister, Mary (Cris) Anderson of St. Petersburg, Fla.; Charles (Kari) Mandsager of Side Lake, Minn.; former wife, Marcea Miller; stepsons Ryan (Tami) and Jason (Kristi) Peplinski; niece, Nikki (Chad) Naberhaus; nephews, Dustin (Laura) Anderson and Alex Mandsager; and five great nieces and nephews. Tom loved his family very much and had special bonds with each member.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Geraldine Mandsager.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Aug. 7, 2021, at The Chapel of the Pines at Side Lake. Celebration of Life to follow at The Riverside.
To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
