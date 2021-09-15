Thomas R. Kapsner of Duluth died unexpectedly at home Wednesday, June 9, 2021, kissing the world goodbye and surely offering a bear hug on the way out too.
Tom was born Oct. 20, 1950, to Marcella (Puerringer) and Leander Kapsner at St. Cloud Hospital. He grew up in St. Joseph in a devoutly Catholic family, graduating from St. Cloud Cathedral and St. John’s University. He met Mary Braun in high school and later married in an idyllic chapel ceremony on Lake Sagatagan. They lived on a Richmond farmstead, welcoming first child Jacob, then moved to Duluth and welcomed daughter McKenzie. For 15 years, they ran a group home for adults with disabilities. Tom worked and lived in northern Minnesota for nearly 50 years, the past 20 in Gilbert. His deep love and dedication to family was a constant. Generous with time and money, from high stakes Easter egg hunts to weekends with “Papa,” he could always be counted on to be there and bring the fun. The annual golf trip to Vegas with Zimmer, Greg and friends was no exception. “TK” was a cherished member of more than one family and his vast network of friends reflected his kind, giving spirit. An adept athlete in his prime and lifelong sports fan, he relished Voyager Village cabin getaways to golf, split wood and catch up. He loved to host, cook and celebrate, especially in the great outdoors. A natural salesman who worked and played hard, Tom’s career included 20 years at RMS in Virginia, where he earned many top salesperson awards and many more “Ranger” friendships. He believed people mattered, no matter the job title, and enjoyed sharing colorful stories about life. A resilient man, he battled Lyme’s and other ailments in the past decade, but a 2020 cancer diagnosis presented a bigger challenge. He braved intensive treatment and recovery, and appreciated all who helped him in the journey. We deeply miss and gratefully remember this beautiful soul and his legacy of love.
Survivors include former wife, Mary Braun; and children, Jake (Carla) and McKenzie (Francois) Kapsner; grandchildren: Sophia, Anna, Gabe, William, Beau; siblings: Sandra, Greg, Rose Mary; extended family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be from 1- 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Park Point Beach House, Duluth. Masks needed.
Memorials preferred to Amberwing Center for Youth & Family Wellbeing or a charity of your choice.
Please share memories at forevermissed.com/thomas-richard-kapsner/
