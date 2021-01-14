Thomas Patrick Griffiths, 66, of San Tan Valley, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Plaza Health Care in Scottsdale, Ariz., surrounded by his family.
He was born in Hibbing, Minn., to James and Dorothy Griffiths on Nov. 13, 1954. He attended Assumption School and graduated from Hibbing High School. He was an Air Force Veteran stationed at Clark Air Force base in the Philippines and was assigned to a C-130 as a Crew Chief rescuing immigrant families during the Vietnam War. He married Kimberly Read on June 16, 1979, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church and together they raised two loving children. In 1985 they moved their family to Vista, Calif. Tom was employed by several companies including Snap-On Tools as a Manufacturing Engineer. In 2016 the family moved to Arizona.
Tom was a loving husband, father and grandfather and had a gift for gathering friends. He was a true friend to many. One of his coworkers described him as a hard working, humble and a great example of a dad who was dedicated to his family. He was willing to help anyone in need.
He was a lot of fun with his infectious laugh he was a hoot to be around. Tom and his family volunteered at the homeless shelter in Vista. He was a Bob Dylan fan and he enjoyed fishing, hunting, refurbishing old cars and all things motorcycles.
He found much enjoyment in entertaining his grandchildren with trips to the desert and fishing trips on Lake Vermilion with their special cousin Travis Griffiths. Tom adored his three grandchildren and they loved their “Pa.” He will be dearly missed and they will never forget him.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly; son, Shannon (Crystal) and grandson Waylon; daughter, Lindsay Hughes (Brian) and grandsons Dylan and Jaxon; mother, Dorothy Griffiths; sisters, Erin (Robert) Koch, Mary (Timothy) Galliford; mother-in-law, Gloria Read; sister-in-law, Debbie (Larry) Shafranski, brother-in-law, Scott (Theresa) Read; nieces and nephews; and a large extended family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Deacon James Griffiths; two brothers, James Edward and Daniel Kelly; nephew, Dustin Edward; his maternal grandparents, Mae and Leonard Sanders; paternal grandparents, Margaret and Roy Griffiths.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services are to be held at a later date to be determined.
Arrangements have been made with A Wise Choice Cremation Services. Condolences may be left for the family at https://www.awisechoiceaz.com/obituaries/
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.