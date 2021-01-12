Thomas Patrick Farrell, 67, of Hibbing, died Saturday, January 9, 2021, surrounded by his family, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn.
He was born on October 9, 1953 in Duluth, MN to William and Mary Susan (McDonald) Farrell. Thomas graduated from Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School in 1971, and then attended Vermillion Community College in Ely. He opened and ran a music and book store in Aurora called Eyes and Ears for several years before he went to work at Erie Mining Company. In his long career in mining sales, he worked for Langer Equipment and Esco, which took Tom and his family to Knoxville, Tenn., for seven years. Tom and his family moved to Hibbing in 1995, where he worked for TEMCO, P & H MinePro Services, and retired from Mesabi Radial Tire in 2015.
Tom was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Hibbing, and in his free time he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, taking the family dog Boomer for walks and car rides, and spending time at the family cabin. He will be remembered as a loving, supportive, and dedicated son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, father-in-law, brother-in-law, and friend.
Tom is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Jennifer Farrell and Daniel (Melissa) Farrell; and granddaughter, Aubrey; siblings: Ann (Joan Weber) Farrell, John (Cindy) Farrell, Charlie (Lynette Brevig) Farrell, Mary Farrell, and Kathleen Farrell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family memorial service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to Wesley United Methodist Church in Hibbing or to the charity of your choice.
