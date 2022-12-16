Thomas P. McLaughlin
November 29, 1951- December 10, 2022
Thomas P. McLaughlin, age 71, of Hibbing passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Tom was born on Nov. 29, 1951, to Paul and Mary Jane McLaughlin in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Tom graduated from Richfield High School, Class of 1971. Soon after graduation, Tom was drafted into the Army to serve his country in the Vietnam War where he earned the rank of Sergeant. He went on to obtain his bachelor’s degree from UW-Stout and graduated Cum Laude. Tom married Sue in 1990 and settled in Hibbing where they raised their children. Tom was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Tom worked at Hibbing Taconite for 32 years before he retired.
Tom loved to fish, particularly for walleye, and later shared his passion with others through the “Tommy Mac” Fishing Guide Service. In addition to fishing, Tom had a passion for photographing wildlife and nature. He always had his camera ready to capture incredible images of eagles, sunrises, or loons on the lake.
Tom loved his family dearly and demonstrated this through his actions. He always ensured they had what they needed, even throughout his final days.
He is survived by his wife, Susan McLaughlin of Hibbing; children, Michael McLaughlin of Duluth, Minn.; Matthew McLaughlin of Saco, Maine; Molly (Andrew) Roberts of Grand Forks, N.D.; two grandchildren, Liliana and Oliver McLaughlin; siblings, Patrice (Jerry) Groessel of Janesville, Wis.; Martin (Dianne) McLaughlin of Side Lake, Minn.; Michael “Mick” (Patti) McLaughlin of Eau Claire, Wis.; Joseph McLaughlin of Virginia, Minn.; as well as numerous well-loved nephews and nieces (and a handful of grand-pups.)
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Mary Jane; his sister, Maureen; and grandson, Elijah.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing. Mid-Range Honor Guard will accord Military Honors.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Ann, Karly, and the staff at Fairview Hospice. The compassion you showed Tom will be remembered forever.
To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
