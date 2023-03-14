Thomas Noel Timmerman
Thomas N. Timmerman, 88, lifelong Hibbing resident, died Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Greenway Terrace Assisted Living in Spring Green, Wis.
He was born April 12, 1934, to Ben and Dorothy (Ficks) Timmerman in Hibbing. After graduating from Hibbing high school, Tom completed a 4-year Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota, where he was also Captain of their Division III National Championship Football Team. He worked with his father at Freeway Lumber Company for several years, and then worked as an Estimator/ Bidder, first for EW Coons Company and later for Skubich Construction Company. He married Nancy Gesner after they graduated from Carleton together in 1956, and he remained a devoted husband to her until her unfortunate early death at the age of 62. Tom was an active member of St. James Episcopal Church in Hibbing, and Rev. Sally Maxwell and the church community meant a lot to him, especially in his later years. He loved hunting, fishing, and traveling worldwide with his children and grandchildren. For many years, he donated a lot of time and energy to both the United Way and also the Rotary Club. Tom also had a beautiful tenor voice, loved to sing and listen to music, and had an incredible, almost encyclopedic memory for songs and lyrics. Tom’s favorite place in the world was his family cabin on Big Sturgeon Lake, and he always looked forward to his annual monthly stay at the cabin. He also truly enjoyed sharing gin martinis or gin and tonics with his dear Hibbing friends. Tom spent his last six years at Greenway Terrace Assisted Living in Spring Green, where he fell in love with their remarkably warm and helpful staff members.
He is survived by his children, Mark (Peggy) Timmerman, Lone Rock, Wis., and Julie (Randy) Roedell, Santa Clara, Calif.; sister, Ann Benteman, Topeka, Kansas, two grandchildren, Kit Timmerman, Spring Green, Wis., and Grace (Chad Chriestenson) Timmerman, Grand Junction, Colo.; great-grandchild, Rye Chriestenson; niece, Lynne (Bill) Kessel, Cottonwood, Ariz.; and nephew, Bruce (Beth) Benteman, Overland Park, Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Timmerman in 1996; parents, Ben and Dorothy; and brother, Merlyn Timmerman.
Funeral services for Thomas will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at St. James Episcopal Church in Hibbing. Rev. Sally Maxwell will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Saturday. Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. James Episcopal Church, 2028 7th Ave E, Hibbing, MN 55746, or to the Carleton Football (Bob Sullivan) Fund, Carleton College Development Office, One North College Street, Northfield, MN 55057.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing, Minn. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
