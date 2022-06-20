Thomas Neale Tomlinson, age 77, of Tower, died Aug. 30, 2021, in St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.
He was born June 24, 1944, in Chicago, the son of Raymond and Anne (Remback)Tomlinson; and served in the and served in the U.S. Army. Tom was employed as a truck driver for Georgia Pacific and Ideal Industrial Supply until 1992. Tom owned the Glenmore Resort in Tower prior to purchasing the Tower Cafe in 1994. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, skiing, reading, trail riding, playing chess, and coffee with the Liar’s Club.
Tom is survived by his life companion: Donna Renkosiak of Chicago; sister: Tracy Kupferber; nieces: Kristen Mysliwiec and Michelle O’Keefe; grand nieces and nephews: Amelia & Justin and Benjamin & Violet; best friend: Kim McCubbin; the Liar’s Club; extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and nephew, Jason Mysliwiec.
A memorial service for Thomas will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, at Bauman’s Vermilion Funeral Home in Tower. A gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service.
Family services provided by Bauman Vermilion, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
