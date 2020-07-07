Thomas Michael Olson, 49, of Moose Lake, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, due to injuries from a motor vehicle accident.

He was born May 30, 1971, in Shakopee, the son of Steven Olson of Idaho and Marilyn (Teppo) Olson of Virginia. He was a 1990 graduate of Virginia High School, attended Brainerd Vocational School, and completed other industry trainings. He was a truck driver for H & P Transport. He married Cherilyn McDonald on May 24, 1999, in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Cherilyn Olson of Moose Lake; sons, Jesse Olson of Cook, and Zeejay “Squishy” Olson of Moose Lake; daughter, Brianne Olson of Virginia; siblings: James Olson, Joni Glosser, Lance Caswell and Billy Olson; mother: Marilyn Olson of Virginia; father, Steven Olson of Idaho; and special aunt, LaVerne Setter of Buhl.

He was preceded in death by Sister: Lynn Marie Curry; and Uncles: Mike Olson, Ronnie Teppo, and Jerry Teppo.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, at 4631 Admiral Road in Iron, Minn.

Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www. baumanfuneralhome.com.

