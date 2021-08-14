On Sunday, March 7, 2021, Thomas Michael Maki, loving husband and father, passed away at age 76.
Tom was born on Dec. 12, 1944, in Hibbing, Minn., to Eino and Mary (Zevnick) Maki. He attended Marquette University from 1964-1968, served in the United States Army from 1968 to 1971, and was a Detective in the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department from 1975 to 2001. During “retirement,” he became Managing Director of Background Investigations at the Potawatomi Gaming Commission from 2002 to 2015.
On June 19, 1975, he married Geraldine Hugl Maki, the love of his life and best friend. They raised a daughter, Paula, in Milwaukee.
Tom had a passion for the details. Whether it was researching the perfect recipe for turkey gravy, tracing family ancestry, following the stats of his beloved Milwaukee Brewers, or tracking the exact location of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve for the kids, Tom left no stone unturned. He was generous with his time, stories, love, and treats for all the family dogs.
He is survived by his wife, Geri; his daughter, Paula; his sister, Sue; and several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Eino; his mother, Mary; and his brother, Peter.
A celebration of Tom’s life will take place at the Max Sass Funeral Home-Greenridge Chapel (4747 So. 60th St., Greenfield, WI) on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon.
Donations may be sent to St. Jude, Local VFW 6498, and Shriners Hospitals for Children.
