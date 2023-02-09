Thomas Michael Garmaker
Thomas Michael James Garmaker passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the age of 79 after a long battle with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. His battle dated back to Feb. 2002, his cancer was deemed terminal in 2004, and he was then placed on a lymphoma clinical study with a “wonder drug infusion of ‘Rituxin.’ After all these years, our dear Lord spotted him working on the pontoon and decided “enough is enough.” So here he is, preparing to meet his beloved family and friends, including Father Reiser from The Church of Epiphany, Coon Rapids, MN. We would like to give a special thanks to Dr. David King and his entire staff at MN Oncology, Unity Hospital Campus, Fridley, MN. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Martin J. Garmaker Sr. and Sophia Cecilia Rapinac-Garmaker; Siblings Martin Jr. (Sonny) (wife Phyllis; sons Richard (deceased), Randy, Rory, Ryan, Ronnie; daughters Karen, Kathy (deceased), Kimberly, Kristen (deceased), Kandace, Kelly, Kasey), Kenneth J. (passed away in 1930 @ 3yr old), Clarence E. (wife Peggy (deceased); wife Kathleen (deceased); sons Kenny, Matthew), Margaret A. (husband Lucky Skinner (deceased); husband Howard Sutherlund (deceased); sons Casey, Darren; daughter Tami), Richard E. (deceased) (wife Darlene; sons Stuart, Steven (deceased)); Mother of Tom’s children Marianne F. Garmaker (Sparby). Tom is survived by his loving wife of 11 years, ZuHui Wang-Garmaker. They were married in Songzi City, Hubei, China on Nov. 30, 2010. Tom is lovingly remembered by his son Kraig Steven (wife Jeanette; son Kalvin Richard, Andover, MN), daughter Dawn Madrene Garmaker (sons Clinton Steven, Clifton Wyatt, Clayton Raymond, Clarkston Dennis, Christian William, TX) and daughter Deanne E.S. (Esperance-Sophia, maternal/paternal grandmothers) McCullough (husband James; sons Hunter Thomas, Colton James, Brimson, MN); sister Joan O’Neil (husband Terrance (deceased); sons Shawn, Jeffrey (deceased), Russell (deceased), Timothy; daughters MaryBeth, Jean), sister Jean Barto (husband Thomas (deceased); son Brett; daughters Debra, Stacy). Tom was born in Hibbing, MN on Feb. 16, 1943. He attended the ‘Glass Block School’, Assumption Hall Catholic School, and Hibbing High School, class of ‘61. He moved to Denver, CO in 1960, received his GED, and studied sheet metal and HVAC at a technical school. He moved back to Coon Rapids, MN after finishing and attended Anoka Ramsey Community College for prerequisite classes to attend Anoka Community College for electrical construction and design. After graduating, he had to take a little detour for a 4 disc spinal infusion. He took a little ‘healing time’, and then jumped into his life’s work! As Tom always said, “if I had to do it over, I wouldn’t change a thing!” He ended up being a Senior Project Manager and handled many large multi-million-dollar projects. Over his career, he roughly had over $300 million in contracts, and made many cherished friends along the way. He was very lucky to be involved in business marketing, which allowed him to team up with suppliers and entertain clients with the NASCAR World, which also tickled his “itchy spot!” Tom always enjoyed spending time with the family; be it camping, fishing, traveling, trips to Valley Fair, and taking his kids and their neighborhood friends to the Coon Rapids section of the Mississippi River to go boating, tubing, water-skiing, and fishing. He also enjoyed his classic cars, and belonged to the Twin Cities Model A Ford Club of Minneapolis. He also belonged to MSRA, which was way too much to enjoy and never enough time to really enjoy it. Tom and ZuHui have had much fun with both clubs, but the past 25 years have held much drama for him medically. Tom belonged to the St. Croix Horse and Carriage Society where he was able to show all the carriages and sleighs he rebuilt or purchased, along with one covered wagon he rebuilt, which was one of his favorites. At one time, he had 18 horses to supply ‘horse-power’ to these circa 1800 era vehicles. Tom enjoyed fishing and anything to do with racing (be it NASCAR, Indianapolis, snowmobile, go carts, and so much more). He cherished America, so road trips around the country and NASCAR races in Vegas were next to Heaven!!
