Thomas M. Peterson, 62, of Mountain Iron, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the University of MN Medical Center in Minneapolis.
Thomas Melvin Peterson was born Feb. 28, 1958, in Hibbing, to Melvin and Marilyn (Handberg) Peterson. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1976. Following high school, he attended Mesabi Range College for instrumentation and technology and then went to Dunwoody College of Technology and received a degree for auto body repair. Thomas worked for the Virginia Public Utilities until 1998.
Thomas enjoyed fishing, boating and collector cars. He especially loved spending time with family and friends at the cabin on Lake Vermilion. His greatest pride and joy were his daughters and grandchildren.
On March 4, 1999, he received a heart transplant and would like to thank his donor for the extra 7,801 days he got to spend with his family.
Thomas is survived by his daughters, Danielle (Alan) Mattson of Ramsey and Samantha (Kyle) Andrews of Mountain Iron; grandchildren: Berkley, Brooks, Holt and Baby Mattson due in November; brothers, Gerry Peterson of Virginia, Dan (Becky) Peterson of Hugo, and Dave (Nancy) Peterson of Hudson, Wis.; niece, Brooke (Jake) Fisher; and nephews, Marc Peterson, Bryan Peterson, and Tyler Erickson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and numerous aunts and uncles.
A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia. Fr. Brandon Moravitz will officiate.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.