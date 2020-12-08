Thomas Joseph Kochevar, 76, passed away at his home in Mountain Iron on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.

Thomas was born in Ely on July 16, 1944, to Fred and Helen Kochevar.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1962 to 1968. He worked at US Steel’s MinnTac mine in Mountain Iron for 35 years.

Thomas is survived by his mother, Helen Kochevar of Ely; son, Bruce Kochevar (Mary Newberg) of Mountain Iron; daughter, Brenda Ejavec of Gilbert; daughter, Lynn (Ed) Perrey of Mountain Iron; and son, Fred Kochevar of Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his father.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Kerntz Funeral Home.

Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.

