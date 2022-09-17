Thomas Joseph Ellich

Thomas Joseph Ellich, age 80, of Hibbing, MN, passed away on September 14, 2022, at his home.

He was born in Hibbing on June 4,1942 with his late twin, Jerry, to Joseph and Violet (Church) Ellich. Tom attended Hibbing High School, graduating with the class of 1960. He attended the University of Minnesota and completed his Civil Engineering degree at North Dakota State University. Tom married his wife of 50 years, Kathy Lamuth, on April 22, 1972. Early in his career, Tom worked at Control Data in San Jose, California, and then moved back to Hibbing to raise his family, where he worked at Jasper Engineering and NewCon Company, where he spent nearly three decades of his career before retiring in 2008. Tom was a proud Eagle Scout and kept those lifelong skills. He loved to shoot sporting clays at Old Vermilion Trail and compete in tournaments. Tom loved his family dearly as he was a proud husband, parent, and grandpa.

