Thomas John Metsa, 53, of Milwaukee, Wis., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
He was born in, and graduated from Virginia High School. He completed a Bachelor's Degree at Hamline University in St. Paul.
Tom loved the outdoors, sports, his family, most of all his two boys, Zach and Matthew. He was a devoted hockey dad and coach who loved being on the ice watching his boys skate.
Tom is survived by his children: Zach and Matthew Metsa; his sister, Tami (Tom) Shustarich; niece/great niece, Meggan (Joe, Sophia) Antony, and Nephew Tyler (Mallory)Shustarich.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Merwyn and Carolyn Metsa.
A celebration of life for Tom will be held in the Spring of 2022 for family and friends. He will be missed by many, and would say, if you can be anything in this life, try and be awesome.
