Thomas John Mesich

Thomas J. Mesich, 96, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the Fairview Range Hospital.
Tom was born at home on Dec. 18, 1924, in Carson Lake, Minn., the son of John and Eva (Zupan) Mesich. Tom graduated from Hibbing High School in 1943 and was an All-Conference Football Player. Tom served in the China, Burma, India, and Pacific war efforts with the 3367 th Signal Service Battalion of the U.S. Army.
On Jan. 27, 1951, he married Shirley Cossick in Keewatin. They started to raise their family in Leetonia and quickly ran out of room with three children. In 1955, he built a home in Greenhaven of Hibbing and welcomed two more children and remained in his home until the time of his death. He started his engineering career with W.S. Moore and then Abe Matthews Engineering until his retirement in 1990. He was active in the Hibbing Catholic Faith Community and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an avid curler and his team won the Curling Super Senior Championship in 2005. In the summer, he enjoyed golf and vacationing with his family at Bethany Beach in Delaware. He was a dedicated husband of 69 years to Shirley and loving father and grandfather. He volunteered in the Hibbing community serving in various roles.
Thomas is survived by his children: Tom Mesich, Gary (Sandy) Mesich, Marianne (Brad) Allen, Barbara Zeis, and Carol Spencer; 13 grandchildren: Jessica Mesich, Alyssa Mesich (Nick Roser), Katie Mesich, Emery Mesich, Taylor Mesich Elizabeth Allen, Eric Allen, Kristen Zeis, Kori (Steve) Thiel, Kelly Zeis, Holly Spencer, Amber (Marcus) Simon, and Mitchell Spencer; and seven great-grandchildren: Stephen, Wesley, Wyatt, and Meredith Thiel; Reign and Rise Bordeaux, Oliver Simon, and a twin boy and girl on the way with Nick and Alyssa.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; brother, Joseph; and parents, Eva and John.
A Memorial Service for Tom will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Dougherty Funeral Home, 2615 1st Ave., Hibbing.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Mid-Range Honor Guard will accord military honors. For questions, call Dougherty Funeral Home at 218-262-2214.
