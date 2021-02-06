Thomas John ‘Blade’ Kaffine

Thomas John (Blade) Kaffine, 62, of Grand Marais, died on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Essentia St. Mary’s in Duluth.

Blade was born on Jan. 14, 1959, to Carl and Elsie Kaffine in Ironwood, Mich. He graduated from Eveleth, Minn., High School in 1977, Mesabi Junior College in 1979, and the University of Minnesota, Duluth in 1981.

Blade loved to connect with people with his cheerful sense of humor. Blade retired in 2018 after 36 years in the Gunflint District of the Superior National Forest working in wilderness and trails, wildfire, and forestry. More about him can be found under his name at Epilogg.com.

His family resides in Minnesota and includes his wife, Lissa Grover, Grand Marais; father, Carl Kaffine, Eveleth; and siblings: Steve (Kathy), Owatonna, Mary Nona (Jack) Surma, Little Falls, Jane (Dan) Leslie, Duluth, Bill (Kirsten), Owatonna, Jean (Marty) Annoni, White Bear Lake, and Gloria (Keith) Habeck, Farmington.

He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Elsie Kaffine.

Memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to LifeSource Organ Donation or Wildland Firefighter Foundation.

