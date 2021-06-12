Thomas James LePage, 87, went to be with our Lord on June 11, 2021.
He was born to Dorothy (Riske) and Phillip LePage in Virginia, Minn. Tom married Eleanor Rozinka on June 9, 1956, and graduated from Marquette University in 1957. He worked in sales and sales management for several companies in the Houston, Texas, area, mostly in the petroleum distribution business. Tom co-founded The Marble Slab Creamery in 1983. This gourmet ice-cream shop became a franchise and is now available worldwide. Tom also started his own manufacturers representative agency. This company, T&L Business Ventures, brought Tom back to his roots of petroleum distribution products. Tom was always a dedicated professional and successful in business.
Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing trips, tennis and cycling. He was very active in the Catholic Church and with the Knights of Columbus in Wimberley, Texas. He became Grand Knight and led the organization to tremendous growth in charitable works and financial donations to many charities.
Tom is survived by his wife, Eleanor; and their four children: Nanette Kraklow, Mary Dunn (Paul), Lisa Stinson (Al), Jim LePage (Peg); five grandchildren: Jason Dunn (Mary Clayton), Meredith Lewis (Toby), Kara, Avery and Theron LePage; seven great-grandchildren; and his brother, Larry (Mary Ann).
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Ann Vitko and brother-in-law John Vitko; and son-in-law, Karl Kraklow.
A rosary will be said at 9:30 a.m. prior to the funeral mass at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Wimberley, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The National Alzheimer Association at https://act.alz.org
