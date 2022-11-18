Thomas J. LaFave Nov 18, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thomas J. LaFaveNovember 23, 1932—October 15, 2022Thomas J. LaFave was born on Nov. 23, 1932, and passed away peacefully on Oct. 15, 2022, with family by his side.Tom is survived by his daughters, Lori (Wayne) Paulson and Alexandra LaFave; brother-in-law Larry (Betty) Kosola; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Coral LaFave; wife, Ellen LaFave; brother, Terry (Madlyn) LaFave; and nephew, Paul LaFave.Though Tom is deeply loved and greatly missed by family and friends, his spirit of kindness and generosity will continue to light the way for us all.Please join us to celebrate Tom’s life on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 1 p.m. at the Silica Community Center, 1659 Highway 73 South of Hibbing. To plant a tree in memory of Thomas LaFave as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Thomas J. Lafave Alexandra Lafave Theodore Terry Kosola Grandchild Paul Lafave Genealogy Load entries × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Trending Now Jean Marie Collins Bradley John Nikunen Connie Krasaway Frank Christopher Pengal Deer harvest down throughout state, particular the northern portion Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 29 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
