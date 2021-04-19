Thomas G. Tuin, 71, lifelong resident of Kelly Lake, died Monday, April 19, 2021, at Essentia St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minn.
He was born May 10, 1949, to Garret and Rose (West) Tuin in Hibbing. Tom attended Hibbing schools and achieved a two-year Vocational Degree. Tom initially was employed with L&M Radiator as a foreman where he worked for nearly 20 years, he later went on to work for Seppi’s Concrete as a truck driver. Tom also worked independently with concrete as a private contractor. He was a past member of the Kelly Lake United Methodist Church where he was the church organist. He was also a member of the Hibbing Bowling League.
Tom was best known for being a member of the band, Summer Rain. He absolutely loved music and was an avid sports fan. He played fastpitch softball in his younger days. Tom enjoyed gardening, tinkering with carpentry, and most of all walking his dog, Dusty, every day.
Thomas is survived by his four children: Larry (Sandy) Tuin, Hibbing, Brian (Jaci) Tuin, and Gary Tuin, both of Hastings, Minn., and Tammy (Bob) Lehto, Balkan, Minn.; his mother, Rose Marie Tuin, Hibbing; siblings, Julie Tuin, Coolidge, Ariz., and David Tuin, Hibbing,; six grandchildren: Tore and Faith Tuin, Garrett and Scotty Tuin, and Layla and Evelyn Tuin.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty in 2019; and his father, Garret.
Funeral services for Tom will be at 5 p.m. Friday, April 23, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The Rev. Kevin Olson will officiate.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home on Friday.
This funeral ceremony will be live-streamed. A link will follow in the near future on our website.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
