Thomas Gandsey

Thomas “Tom” Gandsey, age 84, of Nevis, Minn., died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in the MN Veterans Home in Fergus Falls.
Tom was born April 24, 1936, in Milwaukee, Wis., to James and Anne (Vercellini) Gandsey. When Tom’s father passed away at an early age, the family returned to Hibbing, Minn. After high school, Tom enlisted in the United States Navy from October 1954 to October 1958. He married Sheryl Perkovich on Sept. 7, 1963, at the Catholic Church in Cross Lake. They lived in Bloomington where Tom worked as a machinist. After sustaining an injury in a snowmobile accident, the couple moved their family to Dorset, Minn., in 1972, where they owned and operated Tom’s Gateway. They later sold the gas station-bait store and moved to Boulder Lake near Nevis. Tom took a position with the Park Rapids School District as a custodian, where he remained until retirement. He enjoyed spending time with friends at the lake and gardening.
Tom is survived by his two sons, Mike (Heidi) Gandsey of Pequot Lakes and Joe (Rachel) Gandsey of Rogers; and his seven grandchildren.
The family would like to extend thanks to the staff at the Veterans Home in Fergus Falls for the special care they gave Tom.
Blessed be the memory of Tom Gandsey.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
