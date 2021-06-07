Thomas Fannell, 59, of Chisholm, died Tuesday, May 1, 2021, at Aspen Grove Assisted Living in Chisholm.

He was born Dec. 19, 1961, in Chisholm to Robert and Mary (Johnson) Fannell.

Thomas is survived by his mother, two brothers and three sisters.

Burial in Chisholm Cemetery will take place at a later date.

Burial in Chisholm Cemetery will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm.

