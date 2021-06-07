Thomas Fannell, 59, of Chisholm, died Tuesday, May 1, 2021, at Aspen Grove Assisted Living in Chisholm.
He was born Dec. 19, 1961, in Chisholm to Robert and Mary (Johnson) Fannell.
Thomas is survived by his mother, two brothers and three sisters.
Burial in Chisholm Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Fannell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.