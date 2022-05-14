Thomas Edward Skubic

A Celebration of Life to honor Thomas Edward Skubic.

Open House from 1 to 4 pm. Saturday, June 18, at the Virginia Elks Club, 220 N. 5th Ave. W., Virginia, MN 55792.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Skubic as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries