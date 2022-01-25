Thomas Edward Skubic, 71, of Grand Junction, Colo., died Monday, January 17, 2022, at home. Tom was born in Aurora, Minn., on July 25, 1950, to Edward and Theodora Skubic. He resided in Virginia, Minn., until meeting the love of his life, Carol Skubic, and relocated with her to Grand Junction, Colo., 17 years ago.
Tom and Carol married July 9, 2004, in Virginia, Minn., with their four children standing up for them.
Tom has always been a business owner and entrepreneur. He served three years in the U.S. Navy following high school graduation from Virginia High School in 1969. He owned, along with his brothers, Skubic Bros. International (an International Truck Dealership) for 33 years. He sold his interest in the company and relocated to Grand Junction at which time he and Carol acquired E&E Door and Window on the I-70 Business Loop in Grand Junction.
Tom lived life fully with the most positive of attitudes. He would fill every room he entered with laughter and joy. He loved running his company and enjoyed many hobbies with Carol. They loved to golf, ride bikes, read, listen to music, cook, travel, hike, and spend time with family and friends. Tom had also enjoyed fishing on Lake Vermilion and Canada. He also loved his guy trips duck hunting. He truly loved the outdoors. Tom’s great joy was the smoking of meats and fish. He enjoyed gatherings and was always the light of the party. They especially enjoyed their summers on Lake Vermilion, MN, boating and barbequing.
Tom’s love of life, generosity, appreciation of others and ability to overcome any obstacle was an inspiration to all those who knew him. While Tom will be deeply missed, his life is one to be celebrated, and those lucky enough to have him in their lives are better people as a result.
Tom is survived by his wife, Carol; his son, Nick (Ashley) Skubic of Denver, Colo.; his daughter Jenny Skubic of Phoenix, Ariz.; his stepsons, Paul Ranta of Mountain Iron, Minn., and Tyler (Katie) Ranta of Virginia, Minn. He is also survived by grandchildren, Annabel Skubic, Michael, Margo and Miller Ranta; sister, Ann (Bruce) Peterson of Duluth, Minn.; brothers, Michael Skubic (Dianne French) of Virginia, Minn.; Jim (Cyndy) Skubic of Tower, Minn.; Paul Skubic of Tower, Minn.; mother-in-law, Doris Lappi of Cook, Minn.; sisters-in-law, Brenda (Jim) Koskovich of Aurora, Minn., and Elayne Lappi of Playas de Rosarito, Mexico; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Theodora Skubic; sisters-in-law, Vicki Skubic and Becky Skubic.
Please visit the Callahan-Edfast website to share loving memories and stories with the Family.
A Celebration of Tom’s life will take place at a later date in Minnesota.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.