Thomas E. Simberg, 68, of Hibbing, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at his home.
He was born Sept. 28, 1952, in Riverside, Calif. He was a 1970 graduate of Hibbing High School. Tom could be seen walking around town regularly. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Minnesota Twins.
Tom is survived by his siblings, Lynne Laakso of Kalispell, Mont., Ken (Kathy) Simberg of Andover, Minn., Becky Simberg of Edina, Minn.; five nephews; and one niece.
A gathering of family and friends will be held 5 to 7 pm Friday, June 25, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
