Thomas E. Mayo, 76, of Kugler Township Tower, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Tower, doing what he loved, cross country skiing.

He was born on March 8, 1944, in Deer River, the son of Thomas and Elmire “Bertha” (Nollette) Mayo.

Tom served in the United States Navy on the USS Waddell from 1963 to 1969.

He was united in marriage to Katy Larsen at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tower on June 22, 1979. They have lived in Kugler for the past 40 years, where they raised their four sons.

He worked for the United States Steel Minntac mine in Mountain Iron as a blaster, retiring in 2003.

Tom loved his family. Loved the time spent with his grandchildren. Loved the time spent at the cabin on Lake Vermilion. Loved wild ricing, fishing and eating fish. Loved visiting with friends. He will be greatly missed.

He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Tower and the United Steelworkers of America Local 1938 of Virginia.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Katy Mayo of Kugler Township, Tower; sons, Thomas Mayo of Grand Rapids and Aaron (Rebecca) Mayo of Mountain Iron; daughter-in-law, Bethany Mayo of Cloquet; nine grandchildren; sisters, Carol (Howard) Thompson of Deer River, Cathy Parks of Deer River and Viola Cook of Big Fork; brothers, Donald (Peggy) Mayo of Grand Rapids and Dick (Sandi) Mayo of Grand Rapids; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Richard and Neil; brothers, James, Vern and Bill; and one sister, Evie Lee.

There will be no formal funeral service.

Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home of Virginia.

