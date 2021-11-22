Thomas D. Beadle

Thomas D. Beadle, 87, Hibbing, formerly of Greene, N.Y., passed away, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at University Medical Center-Mesabi in Hibbing.

He was born July 24, 1934, to George and Gracia (Cooper) Beadle in Greene, N.Y. Tom proudly served his country with the U.S. Air Force. He later would go on to achieve an Engineering Degree in College. He worked for Raymond Corp. as an Engineer in New York. Tom married Audrey Jennings on Dec. 26, 1953. He was an active member for 36 years with the volunteer fire department in Greene, N.Y. Tom loved hunting, fishing, and visiting with family and friends. He was a huge Yankees and Duke fan over his lifetime.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Audrey Beadle, Hibbing; five children: Linda (Larry) VanIseghem, Duluth, Minn., Mike (Carol) Beadle, Chisholm, Minn., Tami (Dan) Sexton, Agawam, Mass., Pam Soderstrom, Stafford Springs, Conn., and Heather (Todd) Sampson, Hibbing; siblings, Frank Beadle, York, Pa., and Sylvia VanAkin, Savannah, N.Y.; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Beadle; parents; two sisters, June Niles and Janice Burgess; brother, Carl Beadle; and his son-in-law, Jack Soderstrom.

Per Tom’s request, there will be no formal services at this time.

Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.

