Thomas D. Beadle, 87, Hibbing, formerly of Greene, N.Y., passed away, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at University Medical Center-Mesabi in Hibbing.
He was born July 24, 1934, to George and Gracia (Cooper) Beadle in Greene, N.Y. Tom proudly served his country with the U.S. Air Force. He later would go on to achieve an Engineering Degree in College. He worked for Raymond Corp. as an Engineer in New York. Tom married Audrey Jennings on Dec. 26, 1953. He was an active member for 36 years with the volunteer fire department in Greene, N.Y. Tom loved hunting, fishing, and visiting with family and friends. He was a huge Yankees and Duke fan over his lifetime.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Audrey Beadle, Hibbing; five children: Linda (Larry) VanIseghem, Duluth, Minn., Mike (Carol) Beadle, Chisholm, Minn., Tami (Dan) Sexton, Agawam, Mass., Pam Soderstrom, Stafford Springs, Conn., and Heather (Todd) Sampson, Hibbing; siblings, Frank Beadle, York, Pa., and Sylvia VanAkin, Savannah, N.Y.; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Beadle; parents; two sisters, June Niles and Janice Burgess; brother, Carl Beadle; and his son-in-law, Jack Soderstrom.
Per Tom’s request, there will be no formal services at this time.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.