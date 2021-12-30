Thomas Beste, Eveleth, Minn., passed away on Dec. 4, 2021, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm, Minn. He was born on Dec. 31, 1935, to August and Nettie Beste in Virginia, Minn., and grew up in Eveleth, where he graduated from high school in 1954.
He married Jean A. Ollila on Nov. 23, 1957. He served in the US Army from 1958-1960, where he was a member of the 46th Engineer Battalion at Fort Hood, Texas. He returned to Eveleth and worked in the mines for several years. Tom moved his family to Bemidji for two years to attend Bemidji State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Arts Education in 1970. They moved back to Eveleth where he taught at Eveleth High School and Eveleth Technical College until his retirement in 1997. Tom built several houses and especially enjoyed his time in the house he built on Ely Lake.
Tom is survived by his wife, Jean Beste, Eveleth; son, Daniel Beste (Kathy), Hailey, Idaho; daughter, Sandra Eliason (Craig), Andover, Minn.; grandsons Eric Eliason, Andover, Minn., Lucas Beste, Hailey, Idaho, Garin Beste, Hailey, Idaho; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bill, John, Bob, and Jim; and sisters, Cynthia Seck and Nina Lee.
