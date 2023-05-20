Thomas Anthony Berdice ‘Timo’

Timo Berdice passed away November 19, 2022, at the age of 73.
He was born December 19, 1948, and was a lifetime resident of Aurora, Minn.
Timo worked many years at Erie/LTV as a foreman. He was also the transportation director for the Aurora school district, a journeyman for Utility Systems of America. Through the years he bartended at local establishments. He retired from US Steel as a foreman.
Timo was a member of the Eveleth Elks and Sons of American Legion in Aurora. He was a retired volunteer firefighter for Aurora. He had been a volunteer for the City of Aurora 3rd of July and also volunteered driving for performers of Northern Lights Music Festival. Timo also umpired summer girls softball.
Timo was an avid Twins and Vikings fan. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and Saturday mornings Polka time in the garage. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Timo was married to June for over 33 years. He has 3 children from a previous marriage: Jennell (Bob) Kallenbach, Tom Jr. (Kristy), Tricia Dashnaw.
He has grandchildren: Teyla, Payton, Autumn, Charlie, Josh, Raychel and Tommy.
He has a stepdaughter: Tina Menuey.
He has step grandchildren: Steven, Jessica and Todd.
He has step great-grandchildren: Aleeya, Dax, Aurora, Stoney and Mike.
He has sisters: Flossie Telin and Berta Klekoka.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Olga Berdice; sisters, Anta Boyer and Barbie Vodovnik; and his dog, Boomer.
A celebration of life will be Saturday, May 27, 2023, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Aurora American Legion.
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas ‘Timo’ as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.