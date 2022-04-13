Thomas Alan Friend, 70, of Hibbing, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at his residence.
Tom was born June 13, 1951, to Solomon and Mary Elizabeth (Arseueau) Friend in Hibbing, Minn. He lived most of his life in Hibbing and Grand Rapids. He was among the graduating class of 1969 of Hibbing High School. He was homecoming king and enjoyed playing varsity hockey. After high school he went on to try out for an NHL hockey team. He enjoyed working as a plumber pipe fitter. He was also an entrepreneur and along with his brother started a family business called Friend Innovations. The invention was a swing away mailbox support that is still being used on roadways today.
Tom enjoyed spreading cheer; he lived a carefree, and happy life. Later in life it became harder for him to walk without a cane, yet he still had a youthful spirit. He was known as a social butterfly and always had jokes to tell. He loved singing karaoke but a more prominent skill was a great Tarzan call.
Being as he was like a kid himself, he knew how to have a good time. He chose to spend quality time with his children, nieces, nephews and granddaughters. He put in long hours building/repairing motorcycles, go karts, cars, and golf carts for the kids to have fun in.
Granddaughter Serenity said he used to always tell us “to be happy and walk away from unhappy people,” but the one thing that stuck out was he told us “not to be sad when he died.”
He is survived by brothers, Charles and wife Francine Friend, Larry Friend, Ronald and wife Denise Friend; sister, Beverly Friend; his children: Nathan Friend (Steph), and Elizabeth Friend; also by his most cherished granddaughters, Athena Friend and Serenity Friend; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Buddy Friend and Pat Friend; and three sisters, Sharon Hemingway, Candace Sykes, and Punka Friend.
Tarzan has retired into the jungle.
Please join us in remembering the happy memories that were shared with Tom at his Remembrance of Life at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at the Keewatin Community Center, 215 N. 1st St..
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing.
