Thomas A. Mattson

Please come join us! Thomas Arthur Mattson, 65, of Iron Minn., passed away at St Mary's Medical Center in Duluth, Minn., Saturday, Oct 16, 2021, in result of Covid.

A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at The Rink Sports Bar and Grill in Eveleth, Minn.

~Family of Thomas Mattson

