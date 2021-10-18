Thomas A. Mattson, 65, of Iron, died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth from Covid-19.
He was born on May 23, 1956, in Virginia to Harold A. and Phyllis M. (Hill) Mattson. He grew up in Iron and graduated from Eveleth High School and Eveleth Vo-Tech in 1974. Thomas worked as a welder for Eveleth mines until retiring in September 2020.
Thomas was united in marriage to Linda Maki on September 24, 1983, at Christ Lutheran Church in Eveleth. He enjoyed working on his cars and puttering in his garage on various projects. He also enjoyed spending time with close friends and family. On Jan. 7, 2009, Thomas was united in marriage to Peggy L. Brown in Hawaii.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Peggy, and her children, Kandy, Paul and Ranee and their families; daughter, Lindsay Mattson (Andy Avelsgard) of Iron; son, Matthew Mattson of Hibbing; step-daughter, Tara (Ryan) Dall and their family of Gilbert; grandchildren, Austin and Bentley Avelsgard; sister, Leslie Tuskan (Mike Mattson); brother-in-law, Jeff Hall and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Addy Hall.
Private family burial took place at Forbes Cemetery. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
