Thomas A. Lehtinen

Tom was born to Edward and Elsie Lehtinen in Biwabik, Minn., on February 5, 1948. He met his loving wife Judy at Aurora Hoyt Lakes High School, located in Aurora, Minn. The high school sweethearts were married 53 years and had three children. An avid scholar, Tom held a Masters in Business Administration from Northern Illinois University and a Bachelors in Forest Products Engineering from the University of Minnesota. His passion for wood science stemmed from his roots in northern Minnesota and adolescent summer employment working with wood pulp. His work in forest products and research development spanned 42 years, with a national and global span, awards, patents, and was an active member and speaker for the Forest Products Research Society. Tom worked and lived in the Republic of South Africa for 2 years, sharing his scientific expertise and enmeshed in the rugged culture of the local people, Drakensburg mountains, game reserves including Kruger Park, and braii (South African barbeque).
Tom was a devoted Christian, family man, and friend. Most recently, he was an active member and Elder at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ludington, Mich. He was an avid fisherman, known for a fearless adventure into all weather, with any type of bait or method with the goal to catch fish. He shared this beloved past-time and famous smoked salmon with his family and friends. He proudly earned the Steelhead Fisherman of the Year award in 2015, 2017, and 2018. He also treasured bird watching, gardening, hiking, camping, golfing, traveling, and grilling. His most cherished trips included the time spend exploring his heritage in Finland and exploring scenic Norway, visiting state and national parks, wintering in Arizona, and Europe.
Tom was known for his Sisu, always determined with a fierce focus on his passions and faith. He is survived by his mother Elsie, siblings Harold, Joan, Nancy, and Michael, his wife Judy and their children Tedd, Rick, and Amy, and their six grandchildren.
Memorial service to be held at a later date in Northern Minnesota. In lieu of giving flowers, the family asks that those who are interested make a donation to the Lutheran Church- Missouri Synod Global mission fund in his honor https://www.lcms.org/givenow or a charity of your choice.
