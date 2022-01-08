Thomas A. Dickson, 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at the Humminbird Assisted Living residence in Meadowlands, Minn.
He was born March 31, 1936, in Royalton Mn to Thomas W. Dickson and Phyllis M. (Andermann). He married Karen (Hanson) on Oct. 11, 1958. He worked at Blue Cross/ Blue Shield as Vice President of computer services and at Gold Bond as well as being a member of the Minn. National Guard before starting his own business in Gilbert, Minn. He was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Twins and the Minnesota Wild.
He also enjoyed hunting and fishing and he even wrote a sports page for the Mesabi Daily News. He truly lived life making friends everywhere he went. If he really liked you he gave you a nickname and even if he didn't he might. He had an uncanny ability to reach people and was widely known and respected.
Tom is survived by his wife, Karen; sons: Timothy (Connie), Michael, David (Laurie) and John; daughter, Catherine; a brother, Bob; and sister, Gail (Myrvold); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Patsy and Mary; and brother, Willson; and an infant grandson, Nathan.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Dickson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.