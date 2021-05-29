Therese C. Schraut, 88, Hibbing, died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Fairview Regional Medical Center in Hibbing.
She was born in Rice, Minn., to Ferdinand and Isabel Anderlie on Aug. 9, 1932. Therese was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary. Therese enjoyed bowling, fishing with her family, gardening, and quilting. She regularly volunteered at church by making doughnuts, working funerals, and helping with BINGO. She helped with Knights of Columbus fish fries for many years. Over the years, Therese worked at Shook’s Shanty, Edwardson’s Bakery, Hyde’s Supply, the Hibbing Hospital, and Walken’s Jewelry.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Gail (Claude) Carter, Hibbing; Patricia (Jim) Miller, New Hope, Minn.; Dr. Gary Schraut, Lafayette, Ind.; and Greg (Sheryl) Schraut, Champlin, Minn.; her brother Gerald (Ceclia) Anderlie, Onamia, Minn.; and sister, Isabel, Peanuts, (Chuck) Ryan, Minneapolis, Minn.; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin Schraut; her parents, Ferdinand and Isabel Anderlie; her daughter, Linda Langhorst; and eight brothers and sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Hibbing. Rev. Father Gabriel Waweru will preside over services.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will take place after services at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
