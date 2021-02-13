Theodore (Ted) Woland Schreffler Sr.

Theodore (Ted) Woland Schreffler Sr., 89, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, John, Harold, Bud, George, Bruce; and his parents, Ben and Elizabeth Schreffler.

He grew up in Tomahawk, Wis. Ted served in the USMC from 1951-1953. Upon his release from the service, he met and married his lovely wife, Vondalee (Carpenter), in Isabella, Minn., in 1955.

In Isabella, he worked in the Tomahawk Craft Paper Company Camps until 1965. They moved to Ely, Minn., to raise their family of six. There, he worked in the timber industry, Schreffler Logging, with his sons until he retired in 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Vondalee, of 65 years; his children, Shelby (Greg) Hochman of Bloomington, Minn., Ted Jr. (Heather) of Eveleth, Minn., Glen (Melodee) of Babbitt, Minn., Eugene (Robbie) of Saint Paul, Minn., Roger of Ely, Minn., and James (Tricia) of Ely, Minn.; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Visitation at Kerntz Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, with funeral services being held on Friday, Feb. 19, at 12 noon.

Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.

