Theodore “Ted” Wilen

Theodore Wilen, 39, lifelong resident of Hibbing, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at home in Hibbing.
He was born Oct. 12, 1980, to Dean and RaeAnn (Clark) Wilen in Hibbing. Ted graduated from Hibbing Schools and later completed an electrician program. He was employed with IBEW Local 294 in Hibbing. He loved Native American art, coin collecting, hunting, fishing, and especially his pups; Hunter, Gunner, and Mia. Ted was spiritually connected with the outdoors. This is where he found his peace.
He is survived by his three children, Tyler (Haily Klassen) Brousseau, Shanna Walker-Wilen, and Eli Wilen, all of Hibbing; his mother, RaeAnn Clark, Exeland, Wis.; his siblings, Carrie Louma, Chisholm, Jay Gregorich, Hibbing, DeAnn (Chris) Kazungu, Bloomington, Minn., Lisa (Michael) Goff, Slidell, La.; his half-siblings, Ashley (Clark) Thoma, Joe Clark; granddaughter, Naomi Paulsen; and his nieces and nephews, Sean, Sierra, Alex, Arica, Trevor, Sophie, Allison, Aidan, Vinny, and Nadia.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Dean Wilen in 2011, Ken Brousseau; his grandparents, Theodore and Barb Wilen; and his beloved uncle, Brett Rossi.
Funeral services for Ted will be 11:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 11, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The Rev. Rod Tuomi will officiate.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. memorial service at the funeral home on Friday.
Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Dustin Damm Memorial Fund through Range Mental Health.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Ted, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
