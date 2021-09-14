Theodore ‘Ted’ Royce Bird

Ted R. Bird, 71, of Hibbing, died unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at his home.
He was born Nov. 23, 1949, in Hibbing to Walter and Violet (Damjanovich) Bird. Ted was a longtime employee of National Steel and Hanna Mining. He served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Ted was a member of North Star Church in Hibbing. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and especially riding his motorcycle. He rode his motorcycle to every state except Hawaii and Alaska. Ted was a kind man and would do anything he could to help people.
Ted is survived by his fiancée, Lynette Nowak; children, Dan (Diana) Bird, Kari (Fabian) Manderson, Gaylene Bird; step-children: Tim (Kay) Cornelius, Brian (Tammy) Cornelius, Kim Cornelius, Bob (Janet) Cornelius, siblings: James (Gloria) Bird, Mick (Jenna Maki) Bird, Bonnie (Kermit) Klein and Patsy Bird; grandchildren: Jonathon (Marissa) Bird, Samantha Bird, Nathan Bird, Tristan Bird, Dawson Bird, Josh Karnes Jayden Karnes; nine step-grandchildren; and special friends, Jerry Anderson, Matt Maki and John Monroe.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Violet; wife, Mary Jane; brother, Bobby Bird; grandson, Tony Cornelius; great-granddaughter, Olivia Cornelius; great-grandson, Jotham Bardwell.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mid-Range Honor Guard will accord military honors.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.