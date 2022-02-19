Theodore Paul Hunt

Theodore Paul Hunt, 84, of Pengilly, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at his home.

He was born on Oct. 20, 1937, in Duluth to John and Anna Hunt. He served in the U.S. Navy from Oct. 26, 1954, to Dec. 17, 1957. On July 25, 1958, Ted married Helga Hendrickson.

Ted was a member of the Independent Apostolic Lutheran Church in Cedar Valley. He enjoyed fishing, reading, playing horseshoes, and tending his property. He also had a passion that never left for his work and craftsmanship.

Ted will be greatly missed by his children, Glen (Kathy) Hunt of Cedar Valley, Karen (John) Calaguire of Nashwauk, and Rod Hunt of Pengilly; grandchildren: Rebecca (Craig) Vork, Angela Hunt, Samantha (T.J.) Young, Cassandra (Dustin) Junes, Noah (Cally) Hunt, Joe (Rachel) Calaguire, Christine (Sam) Olson, Brandon Hunt, Rachel Hunt, and Jena (Evan) Peterson; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, John (Marie), Lois and Ginger; his furry companion, Buddy; and a host of brothers and sisters in faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helga; brothers, Lester, Bob and Fred Hunt; and sister, Margaret Burns.

Visitation will be at 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral service on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Cedar Valley Independent Apostolic Lutheran Church, 8038 County Road 508, Cedar Valley, MN 55736. A luncheon will follow the service with burial at Cedar Valley Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Atkins Northland Funeral Home, Cloquet. To sign the guest book and leave an online tribute, see www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com

Service information

Feb 22
Visitation
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Cedar Valley Independent Apostolic Lutheran Church
8038 Cedar Valley Rd.
Floodwod, MN 55736
Feb 22
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
1:00PM-2:30PM
Cedar Valley Independent Apostolic Lutheran Church
8038 Cedar Valley Rd.
Floodwood, MN 55736
Feb 22
Interment
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
2:30PM
Cedar Valley Cemetery
Cedar Valley Rd.
Wawina, MN 55736
