Theodore P. ‘Ted’ Neary

On Thursday, May 26, 2022, Theodore “Ted” Neary, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 74 from complications related to peripheral artery disease.
Ted was born Sept. 10, 1947, in Bemidji, Minn., to Francis “Frank” T. and Jennie (Johnson) Neary. He grew up in Northome, Minn., and graduated from Northome High School. He was on the football, baseball, basketball and track teams.Ted went on to get his Bachelor’s degree from Bemidji State University and fulfilled his passion for teaching science and chemistry at Hibbing High School from 1970-2006. On August 24, 1968, he married Dianna Chandler. They raised two sons, Michael and Brian, and one daughter, Michelle.
Ted enjoyed the quiet solitude of hunting, fishing, and ‘monkeying’ around in his garage, yet he was a social creature at heart, truly in his element when in the company of family and friends. It has been said that he was never at a loss for words. Anyone who knew Ted has probably heard him say, “Don’t tell me I can’t.” Once he made up in his mind, regardless his physical challenges, he’d skirt conventional wisdom and tap into his bottomless well of ingenuity to make it happen. If Ted wasn’t working on a project you would find him either at L &M Supply or Harbor Freight.
Ted is survived by his beloved wife, Dianna; children, Michael Neary, Brian (Andrea) Neary, and Michelle (Steven) Mathews; his grandchildren: Joshua, Kaely, Andrew, Casey, Hanah, Brandon, Maya, Ben, Jack, Jayden, Ethan, and Mia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Jennie (Johnson) Neary.
Funeral services for Ted will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The Rev. Kevin Olson will officiate.
Visitation will be from 12 Noon until the 1 p.m. memorial service at the funeral home on Saturday.
Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
