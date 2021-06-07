Theodore Lee Gustafson

Theodore Lee Gustafson, of Chisholm, died May 7, 2021.

He was born July 16, 1949, in Chisholm, Minn., to Theodore and Lily (Turkula) Gustafson. Ted grew up in Hibbing and graduated from Hibbing High school. During these years Ted enjoyed hunting, trapping, and working on cars. He lettered in track in high school. He graduated college with a degree in mechanical engineering and worked as a mechanical engineer for several years. Ted was also an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings.

He is survived by his children, Angela, Michael, Teddy Lee, and Michelle and their families; siblings, Tom, Beverly, and Molly and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother; and one niece.

Ted spent his remaining time at Aspen Grove Assisted Living in Chisholm and the family would like to thank them for the care they provided him.

A private burial will be held at a later date. No cards or flowers please; if you'd like, remember Ted by contributing to the charity of your choice.

