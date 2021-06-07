Theodore Lee Gustafson, of Chisholm, died May 7, 2021.
He was born July 16, 1949, in Chisholm, Minn., to Theodore and Lily (Turkula) Gustafson. Ted grew up in Hibbing and graduated from Hibbing High school. During these years Ted enjoyed hunting, trapping, and working on cars. He lettered in track in high school. He graduated college with a degree in mechanical engineering and worked as a mechanical engineer for several years. Ted was also an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings.
He is survived by his children, Angela, Michael, Teddy Lee, and Michelle and their families; siblings, Tom, Beverly, and Molly and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother; and one niece.
Ted spent his remaining time at Aspen Grove Assisted Living in Chisholm and the family would like to thank them for the care they provided him.
A private burial will be held at a later date. No cards or flowers please; if you'd like, remember Ted by contributing to the charity of your choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.