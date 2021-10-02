Theodore G. Harvey

Theodore “Ted” Harvey, 87, went to be with his Lord on Sept. 25, 2021.
He was born to Howard and Audra Harvey on June 9, 1934, in Eveleth, Minn.
Ted attended school in Virginia, Minn., and went on to the University of Minnesota.
He later was co-owner of Premier Aggregates, Northland Development and also owned his own company, Harvey Construction, until his retirement.
He was married to Marian Lillie in 1964 and they would have celebrated their 57th anniversary on Oct. 24. Ted was a member of the Northland Bible Church and was very active in the church. The Miracle Bible Camp was dear to his heart as his father-in-law started this work and various projects were overseen by Ted.
He was very interested in the development and growth of the community and was on the boards of a few organizations. Also, a member of Rotary for a number of years.
Ted enjoyed fishing, duck hunting, and traveling. He also had four grand dogs down here and they brought him so much pleasure. They enjoyed nap time with him.
Ted is survived by his wife, Marian; daughters, Sandra, Jean, Christina and Linda; sons, James (Kim), and Steven. He also has 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; sister-in- law, Nancy Harvey; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two great grandchildren; and brother, Richard.
Services will be held at Evergreen Mortuary on Monday, Oct. 4, with viewing at noon followed by service at 1 p.m.
Memorial donations can be made to Miracle Bible Camp.
